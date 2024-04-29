Morgan Stanley Boosts Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target to $43.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

