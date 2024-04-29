Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %
Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.07. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
