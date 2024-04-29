Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLYA opened at $9.05 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,529,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,529,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

