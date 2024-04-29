Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.14% of Global X Emerging Markets ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $385,000.

Shares of EMM stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

