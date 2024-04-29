Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC):
- 4/22/2024 – OceanFirst Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – OceanFirst Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.
- 4/22/2024 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/19/2024 – OceanFirst Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $914.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.00.
OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
