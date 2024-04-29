Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Expands By 54.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $23.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

