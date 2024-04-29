Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 12.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Snap by 68.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.2% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

