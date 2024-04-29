Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 184 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

