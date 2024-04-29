Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 45,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

