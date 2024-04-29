Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,576,000 after buying an additional 310,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,128,000 after buying an additional 438,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,635,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,846,000 after buying an additional 68,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,971,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,963,000 after buying an additional 1,582,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

