Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $132.54.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

