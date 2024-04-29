Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 257 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,330,000 after buying an additional 174,409 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,575,000 after buying an additional 179,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,403,000 after buying an additional 243,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,143,000 after buying an additional 429,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.