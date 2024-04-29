Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

