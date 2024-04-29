W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

