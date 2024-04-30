Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 667 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

