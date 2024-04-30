Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,042 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 146,305 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.