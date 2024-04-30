NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.6% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,103,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,041,845,000 after buying an additional 497,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $877.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $272.40 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $857.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

