Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,285,485 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

