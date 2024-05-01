9,402 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 117,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXL opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXL shares. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

