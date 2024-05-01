Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 349 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $24,669,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 128,728 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AECOM by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $6,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

