Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,841 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 2.71. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

