Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 73,271 Shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) by 488.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cybin were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBN. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cybin by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cybin by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBN stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.43. Cybin Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Cybin ( NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

