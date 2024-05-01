Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $520.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

