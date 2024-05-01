California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Comfort Systems USA worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of FIX opened at $309.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.74 and a 200-day moving average of $237.43. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $335.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

