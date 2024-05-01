Cwm LLC Sells 3,704 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sirius XM Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

