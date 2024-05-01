Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,543 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

