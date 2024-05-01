Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $26,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $258,509 over the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

