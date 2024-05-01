Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $471,000 Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of ProPetro worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
ProPetro Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMP. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
