International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 66,421 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 98.5% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,733 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lithium Americas by 30.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

LAC opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

