International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1,779.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after buying an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,846,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 30.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,424,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 329,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,216,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $5,853,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,756,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

