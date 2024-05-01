International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,605 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $147,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

