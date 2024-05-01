Klingman & Associates LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

