Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerald were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Emerald alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emerald by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerald by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 66,475 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Emerald Trading Up 2.1 %

EEX stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.37. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%.

About Emerald

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.