New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,012 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after buying an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after buying an additional 964,488 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,781,000 after buying an additional 461,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 711,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

