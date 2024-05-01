PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $88.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s current price.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PYPL opened at $67.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.