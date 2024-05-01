Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,701 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

