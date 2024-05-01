Signaturefd LLC Sells 294 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in CarMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

