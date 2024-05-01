Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 326,700 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 326,700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

