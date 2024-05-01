Ycg LLC Has $74.36 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ycg LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.2% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $86,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.