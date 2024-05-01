Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enpro were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Enpro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Enpro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 36,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $150.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.25. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

