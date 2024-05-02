16,191 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 36.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,820,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 753,901 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 935,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 506,312 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 421.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 310,715 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 296,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 270,966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 162,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.15. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.