International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.