25,901 Shares in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $871.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

