Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.43.

NYSE:IQV opened at $232.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

