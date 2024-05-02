395 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Waste Connections stock opened at $162.08 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

