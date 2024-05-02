GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,294,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,871,000 after buying an additional 388,473 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 20.8% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,593,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,094,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 122,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 548,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

