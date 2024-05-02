Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,161 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 650.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 684,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

