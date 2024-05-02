Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.