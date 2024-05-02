Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,545 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,087,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CII stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

