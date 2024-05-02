Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,688,000.

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $259.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

